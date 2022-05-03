Obed Katureebe is under security protection - Ofwono Opondo

A senior official of the Uganda Media Centre (UMC) was Monday picked by security officials from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), leaving his family in fear after loss of contact.

But Mr Obed Katureebe's boss Ofwono Opondo says he (Katureebe) is being protected from harm.

Reports earlier today indicated that Mr Katureebe, a public Affairs Officer at the UMC had been “kidnapped” by security operatives from his home yesterday.

However, Ofwono in a tweet revealed that Obed is under security protection because of threats allegedly against his personal details.

"Obed is under security protection because of threats allegedly against his person details of which am yet to be provided with. I have been assured that he's safe and not under arrest," Mr Opondo said and later added, "I can confidently state that Obed Katureebe matter is being handled appropriately and professionally with those concerned. I will update the media when necessary."

It’s not clear who wants to harm Mr Katureebe but early this year, Kigali tasked authorities in Kampala to deal with some individuals they accused of spreading hateful propaganda against Rwanda. Mr Katureebe is one of the people Kigali listed, accusing him of using pseudo names like RPF Gakwerere to launch verbal attacks against the Rwanda establishment, but he refuted the claims.

"Despite all the positivity and progress of the second visit to Kigali by Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, there's still need to pay attention to underlying unresolved issues, raised from the start, of known hostile persons bent on destabilizing Rwanda, still operating in Uganda. Also pending is continued hateful media propaganda produced by Uganda-based individuals including Obed Katurebe aka Robert Patrick Fati Gakwerere, Sula Nuwamanya, Gerald Tindifa, Robert Higiro, Asiimwe Kanamugire, etc. We patiently await action by Ugandan authorities on this unfinished business," the government of Rwanda spokesperson, Ms Yolande Makolo tweeted on March 16.

Following his arrest, Gakwerere issued a notice claiming that he is the person they are targeting to arrest, demanding that Katurebe be released.

The incident comes at a time Uganda is joining the rest of the world to observe World Press Freedom Day under the theme Journalism under digital siege.