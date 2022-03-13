In this file photo taken on May 25, 2016 The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba attends a ceremony in which he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General at the country's military headquarters in Kampala on May 25, 2016. PHOTO/AFP


|

The fallout from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s tweets

By  Timothy Kalyegira

What you need to know:

  • For those who would argue that Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba comments in his personal capacity, that is of little help in clearing up the confusion. The fact is, Muhoozi is no ordinary army officer. Apart from being a son of the President, he is treated as an important figure in government, writes Timothy Kalyegira.

On Tuesday, March 8, the Commander of the army’s Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, took to the microblogging platform Twitter and made an announcement that sent ripples through the country.

