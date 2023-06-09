Odongo elected new head of born-agains

“Bishop Moses Odongo contested with five other candidates and won with 709 votes. The second candidate followed with 263 votes. There were 1,218 voters who had travelled from all over the country to elect their new Archbishop,” the statement adds.

As the new General Overseer, Archbishop Odongo is responsible for overseeing all Pentecostal/Born Again Churches activities in Uganda.

In his remark, he promised to strengthen the leadership system by uniting Pentecostal and evangelistic churches.

The archbishop also vowed to fight homosexuality, a hot topic in the country following the enactment of the Anti-homosexuality law.

“We are going to fight homosexuality since our culture is against it. So our pastors should always focus on preaching the gospel and making our own money,” he said shortly after he had won the elections.

The archbishop label his appointment “a calling from God”

NFBPC, which started in 1990, brings together more than 50,000 registered churches together under the Pentecostal/Born Again Churches (BAC) umbrella organisation.