Officials run out of grace period to return PDM cash

The Nwoya Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Christopher Omara, has ordered the arrest of officials who have failed to return Shs208 million meant for the Parish Development Programme (PDM) that they received two months ago.

In an interview on Sunday, Mr Omara told the Monitor that the grace period to return the money elapsed last Friday.

The departments on the spot include Finance and Administration office and the former Chief Administrative Officer’s office.

The government disbursed Shs417 million as a startup fund for the implementation of the PDM programme activities such as administrative costs, salaries, equipment procurement, and revolving fund to approved groups in Nwoya.

According to a special investigation conducted in the district early last week, it was discovered that approximately Shs208 million was diverted into individual accounts.

While Shs262 million was a revolving fund for the 44 parishes, only Shs104 million was deposited and instead of spending only Shs60 million on the salaries of parish chiefs, up to Shs99 million was spent.

He also said equipment such as computers was given a budget of Shs49 million but it was discovered that no equipment was procured.

“We have ordered them to return all the money given to them and they had up to Thursday to return the money as the ministry directed, but now starting tomorrow, it will be a different story starting with the arrests of the officers, they can’t use public funds for their purposes,” Mr Omara said.

He added: “That money was grossly mismanaged, these public servants crafted their work plans and they started to implement the programme in disregard of the PDM operation guidelines shared earlier on by the ministry.”

In a September 13 letter addressed to all staff of the district, that this publication saw, Mr Gabriel Richard Atama, the Nwoya Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), asked all the staff to return all the PDM money not beyond last Thursday.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to direct you to refund all the funds that were advanced to you as indicated in the attached advance sheet for ease of reference,” Mr Atama wrote.

“This has caused a lot of concern right from the national level to the district level. All funds should be paid to the district cashier and a receipt will be issued to confirm payment by the cashier. Treat this matter with the urgency and importance it requires,” Mr Atama wrote.