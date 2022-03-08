Prime

Parish Development Model: Same script, different cast?

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • Over the last two decades, Uganda has registered growth and development, thanks in part to investments in infrastructure, while at the same time an unacceptably high proportion of Ugandans continued to suffer from severe and multi-dimensional deprivation.
  • The coming of the Covid-19, which necessitated two lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, exacerbated both the deprivation and inequality. As Frederic Musisi writes, how far can the Parish Development Model go in fostering inclusive growth and wealth creation as other anti-poverty schemes floundered in the past?

The residential ‘trainers training workshop’ for the Parish Development Model (PDM) was held at Colline Hotel Mukono, early last month and attended by parish and administrative chiefs, among others, who are the chieftains of this grassroots programme.

