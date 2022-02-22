Old Taxi Park plot owners don’t deserve compensation - Lukwago

Taxis operate from the revamped Old Taxi Park in Kampala on January 9. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago yesterday argued that the businessmen purchased public assets, which was illegal.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said businessmen who claim to own plots in the Old Taxi Park do not deserve to be compensated because they never carried out any developments on the land in question.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.