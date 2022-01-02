Prime

Omicron variant presents like malaria, experts say

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces medical officer inoculates a woman with the Covid-19 vaccine in Kampala late last year. PHOTO/FILE

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • The experts say the signs and symptoms keep on changing but most people have headaches, cough, sore throat, joint pain, fever, body weakness and flu.

The new fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus presents with the same symptoms as malaria and flu, health experts have said.

