One arrested for announcing Museveni's death

Police say they have arrested one man from Luweero District in central Uganda over offensive communication after he allegedly circulated falsified news that President Museveni had passed on.

“Incontrovertible evidence got on him and shall be used for prosecution," said CID spokesperson, Mr Charles Twiine, who identified the suspect as Jamilu

Ssekyondwa.

The arrest comes after Mr Museveni, 76, directed security forces ‘‘to locate very quickly’’ and arrest those who had been spreading fake news about his death.

“Apparently, social media has been saying that Museveni is dead. They (security service) should locate very quickly- the one who tells such a story,” Mr Museveni said during another swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers at Kololo Independence grounds, Thursday, July 8.

The claims that had become vocal, even after the president made several public appearances, started circulating on the night of June 26 in form of multimedia from anonymous sources on microblogging platforms, including the government-banned Facebook mobile application.

"The other day when I went to that side of Bombo to lay a foundation (for a project), people were looking at me with shock because social media reported that I was dead," the president added before ordering security agencies to solve what he described as a non-security but rather idiotic problem.

"Security service should solve that problem. I need to check with them (security service) so that we go for you. If you’re in Europe, we denounce you and say go to hell because you are wasting people’s time," he warned.