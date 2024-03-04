One arrested over ex-Mwiri headmaster's murder

At least 87 suspected criminals believed to be terrorising residents of Jinja city have been arrested by police.

The Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said the search for suspected criminals commenced on March 1 in Bugembe, Mafubira, Mpumudde and Walukuba, all in Jinja city suburbs.

He said the suspects include women, who face charges of malicious damage and being a public nuisance, twelve men who have been charged with aggravated robbery, and seventeen juveniles who have been charged with house-break-ins, among other suspects.

Their arrest follows a surge in crimes involving machete-wielding thugs, with the latest incident being the murder of former Mwiri Primary School headmaster, Mr Alex Isabirye, who succumbed to multiple stab wounds on Saturday.

Kiirya region police spokesperson James Mubi. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Mr Isabirye was attacked on Friday morning as he left his home in Nakanyonyi village, Jinja North City Division, en route to Miracle Centre church for prayers. His assailants reportedly later fled on a motorcycle.

But Mr Mubi says a key suspect in Mr Isabirye’s murder is among the 87 suspects.

‘’Following the murder of Alex Isabirye, police intensified arrests of suspected criminals in Jinja city and the key suspect behind his murder is one of them,’’ Mr Mubi said on Monday, March 4, 2024.

He added that police have recovered the motorcycle the suspected thugs used and a number of items, including machetes, iron bars and hammers.

The male councillor for Jinja East Constituency, Mr Richard Mbazira, who was speaking during the burial of a business lady Jane Namajja, who succumbed to pressure, said residents are harbouring criminals, some of whom are their sons.