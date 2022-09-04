Shock as Jinja weightlifter is stabbed to death

Police in Jinja City have made arrests in the murder of a 33-year-old weightlifter, who was Sunday morning attacked and fatally stabbed as she returned home from work.

The death of Prossy Nyanga has since plunged the weightlifters' fraternity into shock and led to the arrest of three suspects, according to the Jinja District Police Commander, Mr David Otabong.

Mr Otabong said the deceased, who was operating a retail shop in Bugembe Trading Centre, was walking home at about 4am when she was attacked by thugs who stabbed her to death.

“Following the incident, Police, with the help of local leaders and residents, arrested a suspect, who was in possession of a bloodstained knife and two phones that are said to have belonged to the deceased, and later arrested two more suspects,” Mr Otabong said.

Mr Otabong appealed to the public to avoid walking alone at night, while those with company should avoid being out until late.

Mr Abdul Rashid Sengayi, a weightlifter, said the deceased was attached to Black Moster Gym located at Kakindu Stadium in Jinja City, adding that she had represented the country and won several awards.

Mr Sengayi described the deceased as "well behaved with self-discipline," adding that she was a member of the national ladies’ weightlifters’ team and was due to participate in the YMCA gala.

Ms Fazirah Mugide, who was with the deceased moments before the attack, said they were heading home after work when they discovered that they were being followed by a group of people.

"When I told her that we were being followed, she said, 'don’t worry'. I moved faster ahead but unfortunately, the thugs surrounded her.

"I called my husband and told him that my friend Prossy had been attacked, but by the time he returned to the scene to try and rescue her, she was already dead,” said Ms Mugide.

The deceased, Ms Mugide added, sold soft drinks and cosmetics next to her chips stall.

The Jinja North Member of Parliament, Mr David Isabirye Aga, condemned the attack and urged Police to carry out overnight patrols, especially in busy places, before the public takes the law into their hands through mob justice.