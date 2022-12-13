One dead as fuel tanker bursts into flames in Tororo

One person died Tuesday morning when the driver of a fuel tanker lost control on the road and overturned before crashing into utility poles in Tororo District in eastern Uganda.

Police said the vehicle which was traveling from the Malaba border post to Kampala had reached the Uganda College of Commerce in Amagoro "B" Cell when the driver lost balance.

“As the driver struggled to save the vehicle, it hit the electric poles of three phase lines and the wall fence of World Food Program (WFP) Tororo Hub warehouse and overturned hence catching fire,” Bukedi south police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe Johnson said.

An eyewitness who was jogging at the time of the incident told police that the driver who is yet to be identified was not speeding.

“He saw the driver struggle with the car but there wasn't any visible cause prior to the accident,” Mr Mugwe remarked.

While the driver escaped with injuries, the other occupant who police only identified as a woman, was burnt beyond recognition.

“The territorial police was informed and we managed to respond with our fire and rescue team as well as traffic police. We worked tirelessly to put out the fire before it could consume the neighboring installations like the WFP house hub,” police said.