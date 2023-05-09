One dead, seven injured in Sheema accident

One person died in an accident while seven others were critically injured on the Mbarara-Kasese highway.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson said the accident happened at Kooga along the Mbarara-Kasese highway in Sheema District.

He identified the deceased as Olivia Ahikire 27years of Sheema (died on the spot) and the injured as Kabula Musumba Zewadi 47years of Kasese, Adam Niwamanya 41years of Bushenyi, Deus Isingoma 36years of Mbarara, Anolity Kamote 40years and Kirembeka Javiila 49years of Nalukolongo-Kampala and Lastus Akatwijuka 31years of Rukungiri District.

"The driver of one of the motor vehicles that was in front saw a herd of cattle ahead and slowed down but then another vehicle tried to overtake. When he saw the cattle he tried to avoid knocking them down by turning to his left. This forced both cars off the road," said Tumusiime.

He added: "Both the vehicles were from Mbarara heading towards Kasese in the early hours of the morning at around 7:00 am but we are still looking for the drivers to record statements.”

He said the deceased's body was taken to Kabwohe Health Center IV mortuary for postmortem. The victims were admitted some at ICOBI private hospital Kabwohe and others at Kabwohe Health Center IV and are undergoing treatment.

Mr Marvin Tumushabe an eye witness said overspeeding and reckless driving were the cause of the accident.