Three injured in Link bus accident

Three people have sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned at Katosi village, Kiganda Town Council in Kassanda District on Fort Portal- Kampala highway.

The accident which occurred at around 9am on Friday, involved a bus belonging to Link Coaches heading to Kampala from Kagadi, and a motorcycle.

The Wamala regional police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, identified the injured persons as; Kevin Kiyeka, 22, Daphine Namakuza, 25, and Percy Nyakato.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the motorcycle was ahead of the bus and they were all moving in the same direction. Suddenly, the motorcycle rider turned right without indicating and when the bus driver tried to avoid knocking him, he lost control of the bus before it overturned,” she said.

Ms Kawala said both the motorcycle and bus are being parked at the Kiganda police station pending IOV inspection and the injured passengers were rushed to Kiganda health centre IV for treatment

She said the motorcycle rider is on the run but efforts to get him are underway. She encouraged motorists to always use indicators to show unintended changes of direction.

Last year, 25 people perished in a fatal accident involving a link bus at Sebitoli along the Fort Portal- Kampala highway.