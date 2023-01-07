One dead, three injured in Kayunga road crash

One person has been confirmed dead while three others are admitted at Kayunga regional referral hospital in critical condition after a vehicle they were traveling overturned in Kayunga District on Saturday morning.

The Kayunga DPC Ms Rosetta Sikahwa, said the crash occurred at Ntenjeru village near the district headquarters at around 9am.

The names of the deceased, a female who was seated in the co-driver’s seat and the injured were not readily available by the time of filing this story.

Ms Sikahwa said the crash occurred after the driver of a saloon car, a Toyota Succeed registration number UBB 160Y lost control and it veered off the road as he attempted to avoid hitting a bodaboda rider.

“The driver of the car which was heading to Bbaale from Kayunga town lost control of the vehicle as he tried to save a bodaboda cyclist who was riding recklessly,' the DPC said.

The wreckage of the vehicle has been towed to Kayunga central police station as investigations continue.