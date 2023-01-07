Police name 14 Oyam bus crash victims as families pick remains for burial

Police were on Saturday able to identify at least 14 out of 19 people who died in the Friday morning bus crash at Adebe trading center in Kamdini town council along Kampala - Gulu highway.

The North Kyoga police spokesman, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema said they were able to identify the victims after relatives showed up at Anyeke Health Centre IV in Oyam District for postmortem and to pick remains for burial.

"Postmortems were conducted on 14 dead bodies whose relatives claimed and bodies handed over to them for burial. We have only three bodies remaining at Anyeke HClV, including the one who passed on last night," Mr Okema said.

According to him, 20 people who survived with injuries remain admitted at Atapara hospital where the medics are doing their best to ensure “they get back to their feet.”

Below is the list of some of the deceased;

1. Simon Peter Obwona, 34, from Kitgum.

2. Richard Kumakech, 38, from Gulu.

3. Otto James, 35, from Kitgum

4. Prossy Aloyo, 39, from Gulu

5. Stacy Amaro Rwot, 9-month-old baby of Prossy Aloyo from Gulu.

6. Getu Akongo, 45, from Busia.

7. Tonny Ntesibe, 28, from Masaka.

8. Ndunkan Lakisa, 22, from Kitgumba Kiryandongo.

9. Ivan Ndungo Joseburd, 29, from Nyabogando Bwera in Kasese.

10. Ambrose Owiny, 20, from Adebe Kamdini.

11. Beatrice Abaja, 26, from Ober Entebbe Lira-City.

12. Ibrahim Fadulu, 29, from Iganga.

13. Deborah Ogwenge, 28, from Butaleja.

14. Bonny Obuki, 34, from Acekelele Oyam

Some of the survivors in hospital

1. Mary Lucy Akello, 44, from Kitgum.

2. Rose Auma, 47, from Kitgum.

3. Francis Oyo, 38, from Lamwo.

4. Caroline Akanya, 30, from Kitgum.

5. Nancy Alimo, 20, from Kitgum.

6. Morris Oluka Morris, 28, from Gulu.

7. Denis Acele, 43, from Kitgum.

8. David Okwera, 35, from Kitgum.

9. Patrick Okecha, 36, from Zombo.

10. Benson Anywar,55, from Pader.

11. Flavia Akello, 32, from Kitgum.

12. Albert Odur, 43,from Gulu.

13. Joseph Acaye, 30, from Gulu.

14. Beatrice Ayaa, 30, from Kitgum.

15. Kevin Agwech, 34, from Kitgum.

16. Christine Laker, 40, from Kitgum.

17. Rehema Sarah Nafuna, 27, from Mukono.

18. Proscovia Acen, 24, Kitgum.