One killed, two injured in Kassanda village attacks

Police are hunting for assailants who killed one person and injured two others in two separate overnight attacks in different villages of Kassanda District.

According to Vincent Kasoma, a survivor and resident of Buswa Village in Kassanda Sub County, his family was attacked at midnight when unknown people broke into his house and started cutting his wife Justine Nabukalu who was still in the sitting room.

“I was in the bedroom and heard my wife crying. I hurried to see what was going on only to find strangers armed with machetes cutting my wife. I started fighting them but they cut my hand,” Kasoma told Monitor on Sunday.

He said his wife made an alarm which attracted neighbours and, in the process, the attackers fled.

“The neighbours hurried and rushed both of us to Kassanda Health Centre IV before being we were referred to Mityana General Hospital,” he noted.

At around 2am on the same night, the assailants descended on the home of Richard Wasswa at Kokoowe Village in Kassanda District and butchered him.

“Wasswa was also rushed to Mityana General Hospital but died upon arrival,” authorities said.

It is not yet clear whether the attacks are connected to rampant land wrangles in the area or a new form of criminality.