One shot dead as police enforce Covid restrictions in Luweero

Four police officers are under arrest in Luweero District following a shooting incident in which a 27 year-old-man was killed and another injured as police enforced State issued Covid-19 restrictions at Busiika Town in Luweero District on Thursday night.

Police has identified the deceased as Ali Ssewankambo, a resident of Busiika Town Council who police say was shot dead by police constable David Obong, who is attached to Busiika Police post.

Livingstone Kaitwa, a resident of Busiika Town Council is nursing injuries at Mulago Hospital where he was rushed by police after the shooting incident.

Mr Isah Ssemogerere, the Savana Region Police spokesperson on Friday confirmed the arrest of the four police personnel including the prime suspect, Ebong.

“A section of youths at Busiika Town turned violent and pelted stones at the police while they were enforcing Covid-19 guidelines. This forced police to fire live bullets in the air. One of the police officers, David Ebong shot dead Ali Ssemwanga when he directed his gun at the violent crowd,” he said.

However, some leaders at Busiika town shared a different narrative.

“The deceased was part of the group that was moving back home at 8:00pm when the police opened fire. The deceased was carrying a baby and had headsets- probably listening to music as he went home. This is when he was shot at by the police. The police officers have always roughed up residents and at times extorted money from the residents,” Busiika Town Council LC3 Chairperson, Mr Richard Nyombi narrated.

Eyewitness Mr Fred Ssembajwe who owns a restaurant in the area pinned police for ‘‘acting irresponsibly.’’

‘‘Police fired live bullets as people closed their respective businesses, forcing many to scamper in fear,’’ he told Daily Monitor.

The death of a resident by shooting at Busiika Town occurs barely two months after police officer Nicholas Muloni was detained over stabbing to death- a cyclist, Kasim Luyinda, as he enforced the Covid-19 guidelines at Kiziiri police check point, just 4kms from Busiika Town.

