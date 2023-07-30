One shot dead as police stop fight over Shs2,000 bet

A 58-year-old policeman has been detained in Kole District, Northern Uganda after he shot and killed one person in attempt to stop a fight among gamblers over Shs2, 000 bet.

James Ogwal, a resident of Agege in Bala Town Council, Kole District is said to have been shot by Police Constable Patrick Onen, attached to Agege police post.

PC Onen had been deployed to contain a fight in front of a shop owned by one, Mr Isaac Omuge who had reported the incident to police seeking assistance to disperse the crowd.

North Kyoga region police spokesperson, SP Jimmy Patrick Okema said Ogwal who was shot in the stomach died at a private health facility in Lira City where he had been rushed.

He said the shooting was prompted by the rowdy group of people who were gambling in Agege trading center.

"One Ongu Omara complained that one Ojok Opio had grabbed his Shs2, 000 hence this prompted the two to start fighting just in front of Isaac Omuge's shop and many other people joined the fight," SP Okema said on Sunday.

Mr Omuge later ran to Agege police post after trying to stop the fight in vain.

Mr Okema said PC Onen responded alone and tried to arrest Mr Ojok Opio but he was met with resistance as the community members attempted to block the arrest.

"Instead, they started abusing the police officer and pelting stones at him. In response, he shot some bullets in the air to scare the crowd. Unfortunately, the bullet hit one person in the stomach. He was identified as James Ogwal, a resident of the same area. He was rushed to a clinic in Lira-City where he was later was pronounced dead," he added.



A case of murder by shooting was registered at Kole CPS. The scene was visited by detectives led by the OC station and scene of crime officers

"Exhibits of cartridges were recovered, the gun allegedly used by officer has been retrieved and exhibited and statements recorded from relevant witnesses," Mr Okema said.

PC Onen was arrested and detained at Kole CPS as investigations continue.