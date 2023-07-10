Policeman arrested, another on the run after shooting three revelers at introduction party

Police in Kikuube District in western Uganda have arrested one of their officers and are hunting for another who is said to be on the run after allegedly shooting and injuring three revelers at an introduction ceremony in Kipongo village, Kinogozu Parish, Buhimba Sub County.

The suspected officers are attached to Kinogozu Police Post and had been deployed by their supervisor, AIP Nuiat Nakigozi to provide security at an introduction party at the residence of the late Tibaryangire Temiseo on Saturday.

Mr Julius Allan Hakiza, the Albertine Police Regional Spokesperson said Police Constable ( PC) Harold Mwesigwa was arrested while PC Denis Arinaitwe is currently on the run as investigations into the 1pm shooting continue.

He said AIP Nakigozi had also been charged with neglect of duty.

“We are investigating a shooting incident in which three individuals were injured. Preliminary findings indicate that during the event, police officers were attacked by a group of men armed with pangas who appeared to be agitated. Despite warning shots fired into the air by the officers, the assailants continued to approach them, resulting in the injury of three individuals,” Mr Hakiza said.

He identified the injured as Violet Katusabe, 22, Joel Mugume, 24, Julius Tugume, 40.

Police said the victims were rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital by well-wishers for medication and their condition was stable by the time he issued the statement.