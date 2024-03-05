Only 1,800 professional engineers are registered - UIPE

There are only 1,800 professional engineers registered with the umbrella body of the Uganda Institute of Professional Engineers (UIPE), which the government believes is contributing to shoddy work.

In her speech read by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Monica Musenero, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among during the 4th annual World Engineering Day celebrations said: “As such, this has resulted in too many informal sector springing up and unprofessional practices, shoddy and poor quality of engineering goods, works and services, emerging engineering disciplines and alignment of engineering education."

She advised that to address these challenges, the policy and regulatory framework needs to be improved with the repeal of outdated laws and enactment of new legislation, where the laws may be lacking.

Ms Among said the government will continue working with other stakeholders including the Engineers Registration Board and the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers to review the Engineers Registration Act, 1969 for legislative action to be undertaken.

The stakeholders in the engineering field who are mainly the engineers also expressed worries about the low number of registered engineers under their umbrella body (UIPE).