Opposition censure motion against Muhwezi collapses

Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero  &  ESTHER OLUKA

  • The motion followed a previous move made by Opposition legislators on February 3 to boycott plenary sittings until the government made a statement on the torture incidents in the country.

A motion seeking to censure the Security minister, Gen Jim Muhwezi, has collapsed following the failure of Opposition lawmakers to collect the required 176 signatures.

