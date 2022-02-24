Gen Muhwezi speaks out on torture, censure motion

Security minister Jim Muhwezi has broken silence about the censure motion against him championed by Opposition lawmakers accusing him of taking a ‘backseat’ as security operatives inflict torture and acts of human rights violation on Ugandans.

In an impromptu address to the media after his interface with the Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs yesterday, Gen Muhwezi said the motion was misdirected since there are a number of ministries mandated to address the acts of torture.

“I think it was a mistake and in any case, as you know, we have different ministries [such as] that of Internal Affairs. So I don’t think even the address [of the censure motion] was correct,” Gen Muhwezi said.

He added: “But the most important thing is that it is government policy that it does not condone torture. There has been no torture and if there is torture, punishment is subjected to the culprit.”

He also insisted the government strongly condemns torture and all other acts of human rights violation, before challenging anybody with evidence that implicates government on torturing any Ugandan to formally complain.

“As a minister, I have told you that government has already taken a position, which is correct and I personally don’t support torture. I have been categorical all the time in the media telling you that government does not support it,” Gen Muhwezi said.

He added: “No case [of torture] has been proven. So there is no cause for alarm because we all don’t support [it]. So there is no basis for saying that I should be held responsible for something that I don’t support, I have not done and, or condone.”

This is the first time Gen Muhwezi has made a public statement on the censure motion.

A fortnight ago, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, marshaled his team and stormed out of Parliament and later boycotted plenary sittings as a move to press government to rein in on the pronounced acts of human rights violation.

This was followed by ignition of the process to censure Gen Muhwezi for allegedly overseeing a docket that tortures Ugandans.

The two-week-long boycott from Parliament sittings by the Opposition ended on Thursday last week, although they have insisted on censuring Gen Muhwezi.

At least 85 signatures had by yesterday been collected out of the required 175 for the motion to find its way onto the order paper.

Mr Mpuuga revealed that the process of collecting signatures was on until close of today.





