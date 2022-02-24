Gen Muhwezi speaks out on torture, censure motion

Security minister Jim Muhwezi addresses the media after appearing before Parliament’s Defence and Internal Affairs Committee at Parliament February 23, 2022.   PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

"No case [of torture] has been proven. So there is no cause for alarm because we all don’t support [it]. So there is no basis for saying that I should be held responsible for something that I don’t support, I have not done and, or condone,” Gen Jim Muhwezi, Security minister.

Security minister Jim Muhwezi has broken silence about the censure motion against him championed by Opposition lawmakers accusing him of taking a ‘backseat’ as security operatives inflict torture and acts of human rights violation on Ugandans.
In an impromptu address to the media after his interface with the Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs yesterday, Gen Muhwezi said the motion was misdirected since there are a number of ministries mandated to address the acts of torture.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.