Opposition wants law on retirement age

Members of Parliament during the special sitting to honour deceased Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile on Thursday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA    

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mathias Mpuuga reasoned that such a provision would enable all former public servants to retire honourably and enjoy the latter years of their lives.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP) has proposed that the House enacts a law that stops all persons who have clocked retirement age from holding public office.

