Orient Bank now I&M Bank Uganda Limited

The Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda(BoU) Dr Micheal Ating-Ego handing over a license to the CEO of I&M Bank Uganda Ltd Mr Kumaran Pather at BoU on November 8 . PHOTO/COURTESY

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • I&M Holdings PLC is a regional banking and financial services group with a presence in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Mauritius and now Uganda.

The I&M Group PLC officially launched its rebranded operations Monday as I&M Bank Uganda Ltd after acquiring 90 percent shareholding in Uganda’s Orient Bank Ltd April 30, 2021.

