Orphan beats all odds to excel in UCE,  needs sponsorship

Walking 2km every day from home to school and being an orphan did not stop Immaculate Arineitiwe from scoring Aggregate 23 in the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations, which she sat at Rock High School in Kabale Town.

“I passed the exams because of God’s grace. I never had enough time to revise my books like my other colleagues in the boarding section that enjoyed evening and morning preps guided by the teachers. Although I expected to pass in Grade One I never expected to score such a mark,” Arineitwe said.

She added that after the death of her father when she was in Primary Six, she thought it was the end of her education career because her mother could not afford paying her fees. Later, she got a well-wisher who kept paying for her school until she completed Senior Four.

“I am not sure whether my guardian will continue paying fees so that I complete Senior Six. I pray to God for continued sponsorship so that I can achieve my dream of becoming a medical doctor,” Arineitwe added.

The founder of Rock High School, Mr Rogers Akatwijuka, said he will present the names of all the needy students that passed the UCE exams at his school to the board for possible sponsorship.

“We have started giving some scholastic materials to the needy students who are brilliant as they join Senior One and Senior Five,” Mr Akatwijuka said.