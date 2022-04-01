Oulanyah’s family to review post-mortem report

A section of the family of former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, yesterday said a decision on whether to conduct an independent post-mortem examination or not will be made after analysing the report that will be given to them when they receive his body today at Entebbe airport.

This follows previous claims by Mr Nathan Okori, the father of the deceased, that Oulanyah did not die of natural causes but was poisoned.

Oulanyah died on March 20 at the University of Washington Medical Centre in Seattle, US, where he was receiving treatment for cancer.

Although Mr Okori was not available for comment, a family member, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprimand, said: “We want to first read and analyse what the [USA] post-mortem report says before making any decision on whether to proceed on doing another investigation or not.”

A lot has been said

Another family member said: “So many things are being said about Oulanyah’s death including the cause of death. Some of the things that have been said are haunting us and that is why we want to see that post-mortem report.”

Mr Anthony Akol, the Kilak North County legislator who doubles as the Acholi Parliamentary Group chairperson, told Monitor that they will support whatever decision the family makes after examining the US post-mortem report.

“In case they read and agree with its contents, we shall still respect the decision and prompt any action,” Mr Akol said.

A number of activities have been prepared to sendoff Oulanyah including prayers and a tribute by legislators at Parliament next Tuesday.

Govt response

Post-mortem report

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Communications and Technology Minister, told Daily Monitor last evening that if the family members are not happy or satisfied with the medical report from the US, they will discuss the way forward.

Last week, Dr Baryomunsi told mourners during a vigil at the late Oulanyah’s residence in Muyenga, Kampala that the former Speaker was referred to America because the country did not have the modern technologies to manage his condition.