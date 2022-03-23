Oulanyah’s burial plan awaits election of successor

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, will be buried after the election of his successor, the government has said.

The Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, who is also the chairperson of the national organising committee in charge of Oulanyah’s burial, did not state when the body would be flown back home.

“The final burial programme will be released after the election of a new Speaker of Parliament. The process of electing a new Speaker is ongoing. The sub-committees of the national organising committee are going ahead to plan for activities of a befitting send-off as directed by the President,” Ms Babalanda said in a statement issued out to the media yesterday.

The election of the Speaker has since been set for Friday, with a special sitting to be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds starting at 10am.

Ms Babalanda said the family of the late and the people of Acholi Sub-region have agreed to work with the government to ensure Mr Oulanyah is given a decent burial.

“I have personally spoken to the father of the deceased, Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo, and the Paramount Chief of Acholi, Rwot David Onen Ocana, who both expressed willingness to work with the government in order to have this befitting send-off,” she said.

The Speaker’s death has stirred controversy, with a section of the public questioning the circumstances under which he died.

His father claimed at the weekend that his son had been poisoned.

MPs from Acholi Sub-region on Monday demanded that the government should explain the cause of his death.

Acholi paramount chief Rwot David Onen Acana II also said they needed answers about the poisoning rumours.

The government said a post-mortem report is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Ms Babalanda delegated the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, to work with ministers from Acholi Sub-region and engage cultural and political leaders for their input in the burial.

“The leadership of Parliament is fully in charge of managing mourners at both homes of the deceased in Muyenga, Kampala, and at the ancestral home in Omoro where he will be buried. Parliament has identified service providers to this effect,” she added.

The Security minister, Rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, and Inspector General of police Martins Okoth-Ochola have also been instructed to take charge of security and ensure peace prevails at the burial.

“The two will brief the public about the planned security arrangements. As you are aware, burial will involve several activities which are sensitive; given the status of the deceased,” Ms Babalanda said.

