Oulanyah’s body arrives today

The body of Jacob Oulanyah, the former Speaker of Parliament, is expected to arrive in the country today aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

Oulanyah died on March 20 at the University of Washington Medical Centre in Seattle, US, where he was receiving treatment for cancer.

According to the official burial programme from the national organising committee led by the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, the body will arrive at Entebbe International Airport at about 2pm.

Though Ms Babalanda was not available for comment yesterday, another member of the committee, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity as she is not authorised to speak on such matters, said three of Oulanyah’s children escorted by other individuals including Uganda’s Ambassador to the United States (based in Washington DC) Mull Sebujja Katende will accompany the body back home.

Mr Anthony Akol, the Kilak North County legislator who doubles as the Acholi Parliamentary Group chairperson, told Monitor yesterday that there will also be about 70 dancers who will perform a traditional Acholi dance at the airport.

“A cultural gesture to receive back the body,” he said.

Some of the dignitaries expected to receive the body include Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and her deputy, Mr Thomas Tayebwa.

“The casket will be received with full honours. A few leaders and family members will be allowed at this ceremony. Immediately after, the casket will be handed over to A Plus Funeral Management,” the burial programme reads in part.

On Sunday, the body, according to the programme, will lay at Oulanyah’s home in Muyenga, Kampala where family members, friends, and other well-wishers will continue paying their last respects.

A series of activities will continue until the body is finally laid to rest next Friday at the deceased’s ancestral home in Omoro District.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told Daily Monitor yesterday that they have tightened security during the ongoing funeral and burial arrangement until the departed Speaker is buried.

“So, there is no need to worry. We are ensuring that both individuals taking part in the programme and the non-participants are protected from any security threats,” he assured members of the public.

