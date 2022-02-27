Prime

Over 1,400 new-borns die in Lango - Records

A nurse examines an expectant mother at Apeitolim Health Centre II in Napak District. PHOTO/STEVEN ARIONG

By  Bill Oketch  &  Charity Akullo

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Organisation (WHO), estimates that majority of all neonatal deaths (75 percent) occur during the first week of life, and about one million newborns die within the first 24 hours.

At least 1,417 newborns have died in Lango Sub-region, records from district health department indicate.
Data shows that 397 babies died within the first month in Oyam between July 2020 and June 2021. 

