Light at end of tunnel in fight against FGM

Some candidates being prepared for the Female Genital Mutilation in Sebei Sun-region. The practice was outlawed in 2010. PHOTO/FILE

By  Barbra Nalweyiso

What you need to know:

  • Female Genital Mutilation is an internationally recognised violation of the human rights of girls and women and, although globally the prevalence is declining, according to Unicef survey report carried out in 2020, the practice still affects around 200 million women across the world. Barbara Nalweyiso writes about the fight against the vice in Uganda.

At the age of 20 in 2004, Zuraha Chebet, now a 38-year-old resident of Karinga A Village in Moruita Sub-county, Nakapiripirit District from Pokot community, underwent Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

