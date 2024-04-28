Over 1,600 locals stranded after Lake Victoria water levels rise in Jinja

Rising water levels of Lake Victoria have submerged markets, homes, roads, borehole, and washing bays among others at Masese Landing Site in Jinja City, leaving at least 1,600 vendors and families stranded.

Area LC1 chairperson Asad Magumba says the water levels have risen, resulting in an overflow that has affected about 1,600 people.

According to Magumba, most of this water comes from the lake and flows over roads towards the river.

Subsequently, he fears that pollutants which are washed into the mainstream water may lead to an outbreak of diseases, including cholera among others.

Magumba told Monitor that they “have tried to inform the concerned authorities in vain.”

Francis Magala, a trader, said his business has been affected due to the current state of the landing site, while fish stalls, shops and homes have been submerged.

“The water comes from the river and also as rain from the channels; I request our leaders to intervene because large water volumes are submerging our market, making it hard to work from there,” Magala said on Saturday.

He described currently working at Masese Landing Site as “hard” yet it is crucial for most businesses, including fish, silverfish, vegetables, and hardware, among others.

Residents are seen on April 27, 2024 after floods influenced by rising Lake Victoria waters swept through some parts of Jinja District. PHOTO/RASHUL ADIDI

Francisca Namatovu, a trader, says: “Because the market has been submerged by water, my business has been paralysed. I sell fish but you can’t get where you sell it or even dry it.”

She added: “Getting food around here is hard because the restaurants have also been submerged by water, houses have collapsed and most of us lack where to sleep.”

A new projection by the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) shows that the first rainy season in 2024 will have more rainfall than last year.

The UNMA seasonal rainfall outlook from March to May forecasts near-normal to above-normal rainfall across the country, which comes amidst growing concerns over the impact of climate change on agricultural activities and livelihoods.