Over 10,000 fishermen stranded as green algae invades Lake Kijjanebarola

Over 10,000 fishermen at Lake Kijjanebarola in Rakai District are stranded after a heavy carpet of green algae blocked the shoreline putting fishing activities to a halt.

The floating vegetation, according to fishermen, came with dangerous reptiles like snakes which have forced many people living on the shores to vacate the area.

The most affected landing sites include; Kacheera, Kagologolo and Kyawandyaka. The same weed has also been sighted near Kijjanebarola Royal Hippo Beach and some landing sites within Rakai Town Council.

Mr Tiff Mbajjo, the chairperson of fishermen, said that the weed has paralyzed their fishing activities and that the fish that they get from the lake is sour and it cannot be eaten.

“We have never seen this on our lake. We need experts to investigate the cause of this green algae and get us a solution,” he said.

Mr Richard Byakatonda, a fisherman at the landing site said it has become difficult for boats to sail on the lake.

“The weed invaded the lake two weeks ago and we tried to uproot it in vain. The only thing we can do is to continue using our boats, pass through it and see whether it will wear off,” Mr Byakatonda said.

Since the invasive algae mass appeared on the lake, the water sometimes turn reddish and cannot be used to cook food, according to the affected residents.

“It is evident that we will not return our children to school because we can no longer get fish to sell and get money. So, we ask the government to come to our rescue by bringing experts who can remove it,” Mr Charles Ssenono said.

Mr Umar Ssebalinde, the Rakai District vice chairperson, said that the district has no capacity to remove the weed, and called upon the government to intervene.

But Mr John Mugumya, the Rakai District fisheries officer revealed that they already secured some money to fight the weed.

“We formed a group that will help us fight that invasive weed, we ask the fishermen to be patient as the district organizes itself to remove that unnecessary vegetation on the lake,” Mr Mugumya said.



Like any other invasive species on the lake, green algae survives on nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus which enter the lake as a result of pollution.

Fishermen prepare their fishing nets near a thick carpet of algae which invaded the lake



On Lake Victoria, invasive species like water hyacinth have in the past two decades been invading the lake, paralyzing the fishing and transport system.

Government has tried to combat the water hyacinth on different lakes and rivers under the Uganda –Egypt Aquatic Weed Control Project, but the weed has remained resistant and continues to threaten the fishing communities. Lake Kijanebarola is a major water source for communities in Lyantonde, Rakai and Isingiro districts.

On the side of Ddyango and Kyarurangira, the lake borders Isingiro District where some residents use the lake for watering livestock.

Its tributaries connect to both Lake Kacheera and River Kagera which pour into Lake Victoria.

Early this week, Uganda Commercial Fish Farmers Association (UCFFA) called on the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) to take immediate action against a large mass of wetland floating within the waters of Lake Victoria.

According to the Monday letter seen by this publication, Mr Dick Lufafa, who wrote on behalf of UCFFA president said the floating wetland was seen between Luzira in Kampala and Koome, Mukono District.

“We request for your quick response on having this mass removed lest the floating fish cages, navigation and power generation on Lake Victoria are endangered,”, UCFFA letter read in part.

Other ministries that were informed include; the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development as well as the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.