Over 100 Congolese flee to Kasese over suspected ADF attacks

More than 100 Congolese nationals have entered Mpondwe-Lubiriha Town Council in Kasese District following suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacks on local communities.

The group includes mainly women and children from a township in Lubiriha neighbouring Uganda. Eight people are reported to have been killed during the attack, according to local residents and leaders who spoke to this reporter. They are currently camped at St. Michael Catholic Shrine-Kabuyiri in Mpondwe town.

Mr Sylvester Mapozi, the Mpondwe-Lubiriha Town Council chairman said Monday that the group entered the country through Kabururu Cell at around 11PM on Sunday under the guard of UPDF. He added that local leaders are working with security personnel and other partners to organize for the refugees anticipating them to go back as soon as there are reports of normalcy.

“The total number of people who were received is 134 including one Ugandan who had gone to the garden in Democratic Republic of Congo. The town council is currently facing a challenge of sheltering these people and providing them with food and other basic needs, but we have informed the government,” he said.

Mr Mapozi noted that they are mobilising the local community to get food and other items for the Congolese while registering those who would wish to stay with relatives within Uganda.

Ms Miras Kahindo, said she left behind her 11-year-old disabled child because she was unable to carry her along with the other two siblings. She is contemplating getting back to find out if her child is safe.