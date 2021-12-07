Over 100 terror suspects still in detention

More than 100 people, who were arrested by security agents in connection to the recent terror attacks in Kampala City weeks ago, are still in unknown detention facilities without access to their legal representatives or family members.

In the last six days, security agents arrested two alleged terror suspects with bomb-making equipment at Lweza on Entebbe Road and Nakuwadde Village, Nakabugo Parish in Wakiso District, who are also still in detention.

Police say

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said terror cases take time to investigate and when they are ready with the files, they will take them to court.

“We are continuing with the operations to arrest all these suspects in connection to the terror attack. The operations are intended to disrupt the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terror activities in the country. We know most of them have gone into hiding outside Kampala City,” Mr Enanga said.

Last month, President Museveni stopped the police from giving police bond to terror suspects. Other suspects include those involved in cattle theft, defilement and other capital offences.

Twenty days ago, twin attacks happened near the Kampala Metropolitan Police headquarters on Buganda Road and Parliament Avenue, leaving seven people dead.

The attack prompted the Uganda People’s Defence Forces to bomb suspected camps of the ADF in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Recent attacks

In the most recent arrest at Nakuwadde Village, Nakabugo Parish in Wakiso District, Mr Enanga said they recovered ammonium nitrate, capacitors and an AK 47 rifle that the suspect allegedly returned with from DRC, where he went for military training organised by ADF rebels.

“The suspect was commanded by one Meddie Nkalubo, aka Benjamin, aka Abibaker Saleh aka Isaac, who is still on the run and is suspected to be in South Africa or Zambia,” Mr Enanga said.

Security agencies have continued to hunt for Sheikh Suleiman Nsubuga, who President Museveni accused of recruiting young people into ADF.

Sheikh Nsubuga is said to be a religious leader in the Kajjansi area on Entebbe Road. He is suspected to be in Eastern DRC or Kenya.

The police are now seeking a red notice from the International Police Cooperation (Interpol), which will enable other countries to arrest him on sight and extradite him back to Uganda.

President Museveni recently said the hunt of the ADF rebels will consequently prompt the terrorists to carry out attacks in urban areas until the army has arrested all of them.