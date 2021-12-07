Over 100 terror suspects still in detention

Twin explosions in Kampala killed at least 6 people in Kampala in November. PHOTO/FILE/AFP

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni recently said the hunt of the ADF rebels will consequently prompt the terrorists to carry out attacks in urban areas until the army has arrested all of them.


More than 100 people, who were arrested by security agents in connection to the recent terror attacks in Kampala City weeks ago, are still in unknown detention facilities without access to their legal representatives or family members.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.