Uganda shores up DRC base to hunt down rebels blamed for Kampala attacks

Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After the Ugandan jet strikes, both countries' armies said they were following up ground searches. 
  • On Monday morning, an AFP correspondent saw two earthmoving machines arrive in Nobili. 

Ugandan forces were on Monday shoring up supply routes into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo where its army has set up an advance base to track down ADF rebels blamed for deadly attacks in Kampala. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.