Over 2,400 students graduate at IUIU

Some 2,477 students graduated at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Mbale Campus during the institution’s 32nd graduation ceremony at the weekend.

President Museveni, whose speech was delivered by his vice Jessica Alupo, said: “This university continues to prioritise science and technology and is producing medical personnel, nurses, midwives and other scientists who are very critical to the development agenda of the country.”

“The government continues to register success in not only mitigating health risks associated with drop out of school by our children but also diminish the risk associated with irresponsible sex, drug abuse, alcohol and adolescent pregnancy,” he added.

Mr Museveni also urged the graduates to avoid accumulating wealth, which does not commensurate with their work. He urged graduates to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme to access capital to start enterprises to empower themselves and help their communities.

The Rector of the university, Associate Prof Dr Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, said: “The University is also finalising a vibrant research and innovation framework that will facilitate research for innovation and commercialisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Ms Alupo inspected the construction works of the faculty of science and technology at IUIU Mbale Campus as part of government effort to prioritise science courses.

The construction of the facility worth Shs3 billion with funding from African Development Bank started in August this year and is scheduled to be completed by August 2024.

The facility is being constructed on 218 acres, which the government donated to IUIU for its expansion in 1996.

While unveiling the foundation stone on behalf of President Museveni, Ms Alupo warned the contractor against shoddy work.