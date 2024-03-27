Over 2,500 students benefit from Madhvani scholarships

A total of 2,564 needy but academically gifted students have over the last 20 years benefitted from university study scholarships provided by the Muljibbhai Madhvani Foundation.

Mr Gerald Ssendawula, the board chairman of Muljibhai Madhvani Foundation, said since the academic year 2003/2004, they have supported needy students from all walks of life to attain their education dreams by providing them with tuition to undertake undergraduate and post-graduate studies.

“And when you consider the amount of money involved, it is in billions because there have been variations. As you can imagine the value of the shilling and the cost at University have been varying of course, figures have been changing so much. But all in all so much has been spent on scholarships,” Mr Ssendawula said.

“And to ensure the continuity of the scheme, our committee has been registered now as a foundation properly and there are fixed assets that generate income that the Madhivanis have put aside to ensure continuous support of the scheme. So it is not a trial-and-error sort of arrangement,” he added.

Mr Ssendawula, who is a former Finance minister, was speaking in Kampala on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the launch of Muljibbhai Madhvani Foundation university scholarships for the academic year 2024/2025.

The Foundation has this academic year put aside Shs750m to sponsor students, who are academically gifted yet financially challenged, to attain university education.

The scholarships cover a wide range of fields; Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Information Technology, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Architecture, Veterinary Medicine, Actuarial Science, Environmental Studies, and Human Medicine.

Mr Ssendawula emphasised the significance of the scholarship programme in providing access to higher education for Ugandans.

“We feel very proud that we have an investor in the name of Muljibhai Madhvani whose history dates back into the early century in the country who is so patriotic and willing to share. They have over a period accepted to give back to the community to share into their earnings because naturally, you can give what you don't have,” he said.

He said the selection process of the beneficiaries is very transparent, and managed by education professionals in each field applied for.

Rachael Iperu, one of the scholarship beneficiaries, emphasised the significant impact the scholarship had on her life and the weight it lifted off her and her family's shoulders.

“I graduated this year from Makerere University with a first-class Bachelor's Degree in Software Engineering. I am a beneficiary of the year 2022. Around that time, I was having hardships with tuition. I was dropping out,” she explained.

“Though the grades were good but then the tuition was a bit hard for my family. So I applied for the Madhvani scholarship, I was able to get it they funded the rest of my education on campus. This lifted a lot of weight from me and my family. I was able to concentrate and excel in my studies,” she added.