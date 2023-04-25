Over 6,000 public workers refused to declare wealth, says IGG
- The IGG expressed concern that thousands did not comply with the constitutional mandate amidst endemic corruption costing Uganda over Shs10 trillion annually.
- IGG to refer cases of under or non-declaration to the Leadership Code Tribunal.
Only 25, 420 public leaders declared their wealth in accordance with the constitution, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya said on Tuesday.
Within March’s 31 days, about 31, 642 public officers were directed by Kamya to conform with the Leadership Code (amendment) Act, 2021 which obligates all public officers to occasionally reveal their assets, incomes and liabilities to the IGG.
“6, 222 leaders did not, and we are going to summon them as we investigate why they have not complied,” Kamya said, adding that non-adherents were mostly “those from distant local governments.”
The Inspectorate also highlighted that just over 1,450 leaders in 50 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) have fully declared their wealth.
Furthering concern, the ombudsman expressed bother that several others were yet to follow suit amidst endemic corruption costing Uganda over Shs10 trillion annually.
“The biggest challenge was lack of an updated database for government leaders,” Kamya told journalists before committing that her office would “work with government to ensure the creation of a single station or portal with information about all state employees or agencies.”
Kamya also disclosed that computer illiteracy amongst government officials was a major obstacle to the asset declaration campaign, implying low compliance in some public institutions.
“We therefore urge the ICT ministry to work with the local governments to build the capacity of all state employees to ensure that they are computer literate,” Kamya appealed at the Media Centre in Kampala.
When pressed on the relevance of wealth declaration, Kamya said: “It is one of the tools used to ensure that leaders behave in a manner expected of them especially through responsible use of resources in their custody not to enrich themselves through illicit means.”
The Inspectorate said the exercise has been concluded and will now refer cases of under or non-declaration to the Leadership Code Tribunal."
Meantime, staff in about 13 MDAs have partially declared their wealth as the information below indicates:
Government institutions that declared 100%
Entity
Number of Leaders Registered
Percentage score
Inspectorate of Government
67
100
Leadership code Tribunal
7
100
Financial Intelligence Authority
14
100
Butabika Hospital
11
100
Uganda Human Rights Commission
100
Directorate of Citizens and Immigration Control
11
100
Electoral Commission
42
100
Electricity Regulatory Authority
25
100
Equal Opportunities Commission
18
100
Health Service Commission
21
100
Housing Finance Bank
36
100
Iganga Municipality
44
100
Kakumiro District
114
100
Local Governments Finance Commission
12
100
Management Training and Advisory Centre
9
100
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
31
100
Ministry of Works Headquarters
98
100
National Children Authority
8
100
National Council of Sports
22
100
National Environment Management Authority
39
100
National Forestry Authority
50
100
National Library of Uganda
5
100
National Lotteries and Gaming Board
8
100
New Vision
26
100
Parliamentary pension scheme
4
100
Post Bank Uganda
66
100
PPDA Appeals Tribunal
8
100
Tax Appeals Tribunal
12
100
Micro Finance Support Centre
37
100
Uganda Airlines
12
100
Uganda Cancer Institute
10
100
Uganda Bureau of Statistics
83
100
Uganda Coffee Development Authority
38
100
Uganda Electricity Transmission Co. Limited
76
100
Uganda Export Promotions Board
13
100
Uganda Free Zones
18
100
Uganda Law Reform Commission
24
100
Uganda Media Centre
1
100
Uganda National Oil Company
52
100
Uganda Nurses and Midwives
14
100
Uganda Property Holdings
12
100
Uganda Railways Cooperation
32
100
Uganda Road Fund
19
100
Uganda Tourism Board
23
100
Atomic Energy Council
12
100
Capital Markets Authority
18
100
Muni University
33
100
NAADS
17
100
Soroti University
11
100
Uganda Coffee Development Authority
38
100
Institutions that declared below 50%
Entity
Number of Leaders Registered
Percentage score
Busia District
102
49
Koboko District
116
49
Moyo District
106
49
Zombo District
51
47
Kamuli Municipality
26
46
Resident District Commissioners
277
42
Namisindwa District
95
40
Bullisa District
27
40
Mubende District
36
41.
Joint Medical Research Centre
73
28
Kamuli Municipal Council
21
28
Kirudu Referral Hospital
49
24
Hoima Regional Referral Hospital
41
4