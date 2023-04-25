Over 6,000 public workers refused to declare wealth, says IGG

Only 25, 420 public leaders declared their wealth in accordance with the constitution, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya said on Tuesday.

Within March’s 31 days, about 31, 642 public officers were directed by Kamya to conform with the Leadership Code (amendment) Act, 2021 which obligates all public officers to occasionally reveal their assets, incomes and liabilities to the IGG.

“6, 222 leaders did not, and we are going to summon them as we investigate why they have not complied,” Kamya said, adding that non-adherents were mostly “those from distant local governments.”

The Inspectorate also highlighted that just over 1,450 leaders in 50 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) have fully declared their wealth.

Furthering concern, the ombudsman expressed bother that several others were yet to follow suit amidst endemic corruption costing Uganda over Shs10 trillion annually.

“The biggest challenge was lack of an updated database for government leaders,” Kamya told journalists before committing that her office would “work with government to ensure the creation of a single station or portal with information about all state employees or agencies.”

Kamya also disclosed that computer illiteracy amongst government officials was a major obstacle to the asset declaration campaign, implying low compliance in some public institutions.

“We therefore urge the ICT ministry to work with the local governments to build the capacity of all state employees to ensure that they are computer literate,” Kamya appealed at the Media Centre in Kampala.

When pressed on the relevance of wealth declaration, Kamya said: “It is one of the tools used to ensure that leaders behave in a manner expected of them especially through responsible use of resources in their custody not to enrich themselves through illicit means.”

The Inspectorate said the exercise has been concluded and will now refer cases of under or non-declaration to the Leadership Code Tribunal."

Meantime, staff in about 13 MDAs have partially declared their wealth as the information below indicates:

Government institutions that declared 100%

Entity Number of Leaders Registered Percentage score Inspectorate of Government 67 100 Leadership code Tribunal 7 100 Financial Intelligence Authority 14 100 Butabika Hospital 11 100 Uganda Human Rights Commission 100 Directorate of Citizens and Immigration Control 11 100 Electoral Commission 42 100 Electricity Regulatory Authority 25 100 Equal Opportunities Commission 18 100 Health Service Commission 21 100 Housing Finance Bank 36 100 Iganga Municipality 44 100 Kakumiro District 114 100 Local Governments Finance Commission 12 100 Management Training and Advisory Centre 9 100 Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives 31 100 Ministry of Works Headquarters 98 100 National Children Authority 8 100 National Council of Sports 22 100 National Environment Management Authority 39 100 National Forestry Authority 50 100 National Library of Uganda 5 100 National Lotteries and Gaming Board 8 100 New Vision 26 100 Parliamentary pension scheme 4 100 Post Bank Uganda 66 100 PPDA Appeals Tribunal 8 100 Tax Appeals Tribunal 12 100 Micro Finance Support Centre 37 100 Uganda Airlines 12 100 Uganda Cancer Institute 10 100 Uganda Bureau of Statistics 83 100 Uganda Coffee Development Authority 38 100 Uganda Electricity Transmission Co. Limited 76 100 Uganda Export Promotions Board 13 100 Uganda Free Zones 18 100 Uganda Law Reform Commission 24 100 Uganda Media Centre 1 100 Uganda National Oil Company 52 100 Uganda Nurses and Midwives 14 100 Uganda Property Holdings 12 100 Uganda Railways Cooperation 32 100 Uganda Road Fund 19 100 Uganda Tourism Board 23 100 Atomic Energy Council 12 100 Capital Markets Authority 18 100 Muni University 33 100 NAADS 17 100 Soroti University 11 100 Uganda Coffee Development Authority 38 100

Institutions that declared below 50%