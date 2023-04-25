Over 6,000 public workers refused to declare wealth, says IGG

IGG Beti Kamya. PHOTO/HANDOUT 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero  &  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • The IGG expressed concern that thousands did not comply with the constitutional mandate amidst endemic corruption costing Uganda over Shs10 trillion annually.
  • IGG to refer cases of under or non-declaration to the Leadership Code Tribunal. 

Only 25, 420 public leaders declared their wealth in accordance with the constitution, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya said on Tuesday.

Within March’s 31 days, about 31, 642 public officers were directed by Kamya to conform with the Leadership Code (amendment) Act, 2021 which obligates all public officers to occasionally reveal their assets, incomes and liabilities to the IGG.

“6, 222 leaders did not, and we are going to summon them as we investigate why they have not complied,” Kamya said, adding that non-adherents were mostly “those from distant local governments.”

The Inspectorate also highlighted that just over 1,450 leaders in 50 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) have fully declared their wealth.

Furthering concern, the ombudsman expressed bother that several others were yet to follow suit amidst endemic corruption costing Uganda over Shs10 trillion annually.

“The biggest challenge was lack of an updated database for government leaders,” Kamya told journalists before committing that her office would “work with government to ensure the creation of a single station or portal with information about all state employees or agencies.”

Kamya also disclosed that computer illiteracy amongst government officials was a major obstacle to the asset declaration campaign, implying low compliance in some public institutions.

“We therefore urge the ICT ministry to work with the local governments to build the capacity of all state employees to ensure that they are computer literate,” Kamya appealed at the Media Centre in Kampala.

When pressed on the relevance of wealth declaration, Kamya said: “It is one of the tools used to ensure that leaders behave in a manner expected of them especially through responsible use of resources in their custody not to enrich themselves through illicit means.”

The Inspectorate said the exercise has been concluded and will now refer cases of under or non-declaration to the Leadership Code Tribunal."

Meantime, staff in about 13 MDAs have partially declared their wealth as the information below indicates:

Government institutions that declared 100% 

Entity

Number of Leaders Registered

Percentage score

 

Inspectorate of Government

67

100

Leadership code Tribunal

7

100

Financial Intelligence Authority

14

100

Butabika Hospital

11

100

Uganda Human Rights Commission

100

Directorate of Citizens and Immigration Control

11

100

Electoral Commission

42

100

Electricity Regulatory Authority

25

100

Equal Opportunities Commission

18

100

Health Service Commission

21

100

Housing Finance Bank

36

100

Iganga Municipality

44

100

Kakumiro District

114

100

Local Governments Finance Commission

12

100

Management Training and Advisory Centre

9

100

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

31

100

Ministry of Works Headquarters

98

100

National Children Authority

8

100

National Council of Sports

22

100

National Environment Management Authority

39

100

National Forestry Authority

50

100

National Library of Uganda

5

100

National Lotteries and Gaming Board

8

100

New Vision

26

100

Parliamentary pension scheme

4

100

Post Bank Uganda

66

100

PPDA Appeals Tribunal

8

100

Tax Appeals Tribunal

12

100

Micro Finance Support Centre

37

100

Uganda Airlines

12

100

Uganda Cancer Institute

10

100

Uganda Bureau of Statistics

83

100

Uganda Coffee Development Authority

38

100

Uganda Electricity Transmission Co. Limited

76

100

Uganda Export Promotions Board

13

100

Uganda Free Zones

18

100

Uganda Law Reform Commission

24

100

Uganda Media Centre

1

100

Uganda National Oil Company

52

100

Uganda Nurses and Midwives

14

100

Uganda Property Holdings

12

100

Uganda Railways Cooperation

32

100

Uganda Road Fund

19

100

Uganda Tourism Board

23

100

Atomic Energy Council

12

100

Capital Markets Authority

18

100

Muni University

33

100

NAADS

17

100

Soroti University

11

100

Uganda Coffee Development Authority

38

100

Institutions that declared below 50% 

Entity

Number of Leaders Registered

Percentage score

Busia District

102

49

Koboko District

116

49

Moyo District

106

49

Zombo District

51

47

Kamuli Municipality

26

46

Resident District Commissioners

277

42

Namisindwa District

95

40

Bullisa District

27

40

Mubende District

36

41.

Joint Medical Research Centre

73

28

Kamuli Municipal Council

21

28

Kirudu Referral Hospital

49

24

Hoima Regional Referral Hospital

41

4

