Over 770,000 Ugandans have epilepsy,  says report

A new report released yesterday by Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH) has revealed that more than 770,000 Ugandans have epilepsy, with the eastern region topping the list.

According to the findings from the survey that was conducted by MakSPH between 2020 and 2022, the national prevalence of epilepsy stands at 1.69 percent (775,000 people).

In an interview with this publication, Prof Fredrick Makumbi, the principal investigator, said there is a variation of prevalence of the disease in terms of region, gender and age.

According to the findings, the eastern region tops with 2.16 percent, a figure which is higher than the national rate. This is followed by the central and western region, with both with 1.6 percent while Northern Uganda has the least prevalence rate with 1.35 percent.

The findings also show that prevalence rate is high among the youth aged 18 to 35 years at 2.37 percent followed by those above 60 years with 2.34 percent and those in 36 to 60 age bracket with 2.33 percent.

The prevalence rate is very low among children below the age of five years with 0.86 percent and those between the age of six and 18 with 1.42 percent.

Dr Makumbi also said the prevalence is high among females with 1.72 percent compared to males at 1.65 percent.

Prof Angellina Kakoza, a member of the research team from the School of Medicine, said they are still conducting a risk factor analysis to find out the regional disparity in terms of prevalence.

Makerere University conducted the survey in partnership with researchers from Duke Global Neurosurgery and Neurology at Duke University.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), epilepsy is a chronic non- communicable disease of the brain that affects people of all ages.

WHO reports that around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally, with nearly 80 percent of the case from low and middle income countries.

Speaking at the release of the findings yesterday, scientists and non-governmental agencies said many Ugandans suffering from the disease cannot access the medication because it is expensive.

“When officials from Butabika come to Parliament, they only focus on asking for money as opposed to asking for medication for epilepsy. You should use these findings and advocate for free drugs in health centres,” Buyende District Woman MP Mary Nakato said.

Dr Kadu Martin from the School of Public Health said there is lack of awareness among the population, stigmatisation and a few specialists who can diagnose and treat epilepsy.

“There is a need for the training of health workers in all health facilities so that they can be able to diagnose and treat the disease. There is also a need for free drugs in the health centres,” he said.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of health services at the Ministry of Health, said the new figures of people with epilepsy is very high.

“We should intensify sensitisation of masses not to stigmatise these patients because epilepsy is a non-communicable disease,” he said.