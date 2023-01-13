Oyam man kills wife, self over wedding

A 66-year-old man in Oyam District has allegedly murdered his wife in cold blood after the victim refused to give him a greenlight to wed another woman.

Wilbert Olwa, a resident of Apany "B" Village, Dogapio Parish in Acaba Sub-county allegedly hacked Anna Akao, 48, to death on Wednesday.

After committing the offence, he also committed suicide by hanging.

It is reported that Olwa had three wives: Hilder Acan, Caroline Ayugi, and Akao, with Ayugi and Akao being women he inherited from his two late brothers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said in October last year, the deceased Olwa opted to wed his first wife Hilder Acan. However, the proposal did not go down well with the two inherited wives, resulting in serious domestic violence.

On January 11, at around 6 am, the man is alleged to have followed Akao who had gone to cut spear grass for thatching house, and hacked her with a machete several times on the head, killing her instantly

"He later fled the scene and committed suicide by hanging himself on a mango tree, about 500 metres from the home of the woman he wanted to wed," SP Okema said.

"The scene was visited by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Levi Tumuhangirwe - the officer in charge of Oyam Central Police Station and relevant statements recorded from the area LC1 chairman Robert Alele, and other witnesses," he added.