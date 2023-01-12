Armed men kill three family members in Lira, rob Shs5m

Police in Lira District are hunting for unknown assailants who raided Te-Akangi Village, Ogur Parish, Ogur Sub County and killed three family members before robbing them of Shs5 million in the attack that left two others seriously hurt.

Mr Michael Odongo, the Ogur Sub-county LC lll chairman, said the assailants first forced their way into the house where Mr Isaac Okello’s children were sleeping, woke them up and asked to be led to their parents’ house.

"They led the children to another house where their parents were sleeping and made them to wake them (parents) up before forcing their way in," Mr Odongo told this publication on Thursday.

According to him, the assailants tied Okello’s hands with ropes and crammed his mouth with a piece of cloth before blindfolding him.

"One of the thugs took him away from home after hitting his head with a sharp metallic object inflicting grave injuries. He (assailant) then told him (Okello) to lead him to a neighbouring Adeknino village, to the home of Mr David Ogweng who is the Okii raki okwer ocobo clan chief," Mr Odongo said.

Before they could reach Ogweng’s home, Okello reportedly convinced his captor to untie him so that he could urinate.

“After being untied, he kicked the assailant and managed to escape and hide,” Mr Odongo added.

However, the two assailants who remained at Okello’s home are said to have killed his wife, Susan Abang, 28, and their two children; Deogracious Odongo, 6, and Prisca Anyango, 2.

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema confirmed the attack, saying Okello, 30, and his 10-year-old daughter, Sandra Alinga survived with serious injuries.

“It is alleged that in the night of January 11, 2023 at unknown time, the family of Isaac Okello of Te-Akangi Village was attacked by three men suspected to have been armed with two guns and sharp objects,” Mr Okema said on Thursday.

He said detectives from Lira District Central Police Station visited the scene after being informed by a resident of the same village.

Odongo was found dead while Anyango and Abang died on arrival at Ogur Health Centre IV in Lira District, according to Mr Okema.

Alinga and Isaac Okello who were left nursing injuries were both taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital.