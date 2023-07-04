Oyam North by-election: NUP pledges to end land grabbing, graft in Lango

The leader of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has rallied the people of Lango to vote leaders who will weed out corruption and end poverty in the sub region.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was speaking on Monday in Oyam District as he campaigned for the party’s candidate Daniel Okello, ahead of the Oyam North parliamentary by-election set for July 6.

Four candidates including NUP’s Daniel Okello are contesting to replace slain minister Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola.

"The poverty and challenges that this government has put us in will end if you decide. The land grabbing and corruption will also end if you decide," Kyagulanyi told a rally.

He also cautioned locals against any forms of electoral irregularities.

"I know they are going to come to you with a lot of money but my brothers and sisters… your future and that of your children is more important than the Shs5, 000 bribe that they are going to give you," he said.

"You can eat the money that they are going to give you. Remember it takes you yourself to change the circumstances of this place,” he added as he asked rally attendees to “become campaign managers of Okello."

L-R: NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya, Daniel Okello the flag bearer, and those who contested with him Samuel Obong and Joe Nam at the party office in Lira City on June 10, 2023. Photo | Patrick Ebong

Bobi Wine also reiterated claims that he was rigged at the 2021 poll which he lost to incumbent President Museveni, according to the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, Museveni is expected in Oyam District on Tuesday to canvas votes for the deceased former minister’s son, Samuel Junior Engola Okello. Campaigns for the Oyam North parliamentary by-election close on the same date.

The other two candidates in the race are: Dr Eunice Apio Otuko of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Freddy Newton Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).