Pakistan to reopen its embassy in Uganda

By  Bill Oketch

  • Currently, there are more than 5,000 Pakistanis in Uganda.

The Pakistani government is set to reopen its embassy in Kampala at the beginning of next month. This was announced by Mr Agha Aslam, the coordinator of the Pakistan Association of Uganda, on Sunday.

