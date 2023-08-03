Parents neglecting their roles in children's upbringing, says MP

Mrs Annet Katusiime Mugisha, the Woman Member of Parliament for Bushenyi District, has expressed concern over the declining moral values among the young generation, holding some parents responsible for their children's unruly actions that have become societal problems.

Mrs Mugisha was speaking at the Rotary Club of Bushenyi Fellowship event on 'Youth Empowerment and Economic Development.'

She said that parents must recognise that the upbringing of their children is solely their responsibility, and no one else will do it for them. She pointed out that numerous parents have shirked their legal and moral responsibilities towards their children, despite being the primary disciplinarians in their lives.

"Some parents believe that making children work at home is subjecting them to suffering, and they view it as mistreatment. However, many of us worked diligently during our childhood and grew up to become successful women. Nowadays, working seems out of the question for our children," she stated.

Mrs Mugisha criticised the excessive screen time children spend watching television, while housemaids take care of their chores, arguing that this behavior does not empower children.

She emphasized that youth empowerment starts at home, with parents instilling good values in their children to prevent them from becoming societal problems. She said parents no longer prioritise spending time with their children to inculcate these moral values.

"Youth empowerment begins within families. If we want to empower our youth, we must begin within our families. The family is the first center of empowerment. Parents are the first teachers, and empowerment begins with instilling moral values. A young person lacking these values is not empowered at all. Our children are losing their way, and their characters are severely affected," Mrs Mugisha asserted during the fellowship.

She urged for teamwork and cohesion to support the young generation in becoming productive individuals.

Mrs Mugisha also challenged the youth to exhibit good behavior and utilise available resources to their advantage, even in the absence of ample job opportunities.

Mr Aggrey Ategeka, a children and youth coach at the Rwenjeru Child and Youth Development Center in Bushenyi District, argued that fostering well-behaved children should not rest solely on parents' shoulders as families are part of the wider community.