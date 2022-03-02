Parenting is not an option but a responsibility

Parental responsibility in the Children’s Act 2016 means all rights, duties, power, responsibilities and authority which by law a parent of the child has in relation to the child.

Therefore, it is entirely parents’ responsibility to have perfect knowledge of their children so as to nurture them right from the time they are conceived, born and continually guide and support them on their growth and development journey to enable them achieve their full potential. We must teach children the family values, the laws of God, National values etc so that when they grow old they will not depart from them. Know your children’s unique individual developmental needs and characteristics so as to support them accordingly to achieve their full potential.

Consequently, poor parenting can threaten the whole family. From the biblical perspective, Eli was a priest who did not exercise parental authority to restrain and correct his children when they were young. They did not heed the voice of their father and continued in their sinful ways and God punished them.

If we as parents remember the Lords Instructions and train our children in the way they should go, the Lord will remember them in their generation and bless them. “…because you have ignored the law of your God, I also will ignore your children.”Hosea 4:6.

Today, poor parenting has led to antisocial impact which has increased family tension in the society that requires social- educational measures and solutions. Children are defiled, early marriages, teenage pregnancies, school drop outs etc. According to Jackie Kennedy, “If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do matters very much”.

It’s very important to note that how parents support their children matters. Leading by example and bringing our children in the training and instruction of the Lord will set them apart as good, kind, ethical and responsible human beings, courageous, respectful, treating others justly, obedient, etc in society.

According to Ticusan Marilena (2014) in his journal about The role of parents in integrating their own children in society stated that the child is like a mirror of the parent and in the family parents shape their children’s personality; the way parents communicate with each other, the same way the child will communicate with the parents and the same way the parent relates to the child, the same child will relate to the parent. It is no doubt that parents play a big role in shaping their children’s personality.

As parents we must not tire out to promote family stability. We must be intentional and consistent in our communication and actions as we foster love, peace and equity at all times. Also, “Affirming words from Moms and Dads are like light twitches. Speak a word of affirmation at the right moment in a child’s life and it’s like lighting up a whole roomful of possibilities” says Garry Smalley.

Let us then commit to promote healthy parenting to preserve the young people for a healthy Nation by cultivate healthy relationships with our children, providing psycho-social support at home and be each other’s keeper, guide and support them achieve their full potential. In so doing our children will be as plants grown up in their youth and as pillars sculpted in palace style and will be remembered. God has given us a mantle to preserve the young people in ways that please Him.