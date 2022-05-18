Parents stuck with learners as landlord evicts school

The fate of more than 100 learners remains uncertain following the closure of their school over non-payment of rent that has accrued to Shs12m.

Divine Mercy Junior School in Mpigi District was evicted from buildings they were hiring just days after pupils reported for second term on May 9.

According to Mr Badru Ssekyanzi, a member of Mpigi Veterans Development Association, which owns the school premises, the new school proprietor inherited the arrears from the previous administration.

Last week, some army veterans stormed the school and ordered staff and learners to vacate, which the latter obeyed.

The group has since pitched camp at the school blocking anyone trying to access the premises.

“The school administration changed and there has been no commitment to clear the outstanding rent arrears for five years, which prompted us to evict the school,” he said on Monday

The school, which has pupils from nursery to Primary Six, was initially run by Mr John Ssentongo who later sold it to Mr Dirisa Kyambadde.

Ms Specioza Ryonzima , a cook at the school, said the army veterans ordered them to vacate the building and did not allow them to take anything.

“We just walked out. We are waiting for the school administration to brief us on the next step because we cannot access the school now,” she said.

Parents who had just paid fees doubt if the school administration will refund the fees to enable them enrol their children in other schools.

Some who attempted to take their children to the school on Monday morning.

“Those people [school administration] are not fair, they could have told us during the holiday that they have issues with the landlord and we take our children elsewhere,” one of the parents, who preferred anonymity, complained.

Mr Peter Tusubila, a teacher at the school, said they are stuck too.

“We don’t know whether we will be paid our salary arrears given the fact that the school is now closed. They [army veterans] could have allowed the director to operate as he looks for the money to pay the accumulated debts,” he said

Mr Muhammad Yisaya, the leader of army veterans in Mpigi Town Council, said they are in negotiations with the school administration.

“I will brief you on what we have agreed in the course of the week, please give me time,” he said yesterday.

Mr Kyambadde declined to comment about the developments at his school saying he is busy with other engagements.