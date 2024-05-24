Parliament clears new IGP, deputy

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has approved Mr Abbas Byakagaba as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Mr James Ochaya as his deputy.

This publication has learnt that although the two did not get the nod of Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the majority of the 25-member committee cleared the two to assume their new roles.

Mr Ssenyonyi reportedly pushed to have the two held accountable for the brutality meted out on the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters, including blocking the party mobilisation activities as was witnessed in Kamuli on Wednesday.

Mr Ssenyonyi said the two failed to give sufficient explanation on how they are going to end unfair police operation and improve their welfare, especially their dire need for accommodation.

“I asked these people, what plan they have as leaders to improve the welfare of the police force because these officers have some issues with the operations of their junior officers because their conditions of living are deplorable,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

“I also put to them something critical about how police operate selectively because we have seen Mr Museveni’s son and recently my colleague, Lillian Aber, holding processions, yet the police did not disturb them. But NUP writes to them and they go ahead to behave differently,” he added.

The new Inspector General of Police, Mr Abbas Byakagaba (centre), arrives at Parliament for vetting on May 23, 2024. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

Some committee members who spoke on condition of anonymity said the new police bosses pledged to rectify the injustices in police operations, especially when it comes to the relationship between the police and the Opposition.

But Mr Ssenyonyi was skeptical and said they can only believe their words after witnessing their actions during their tenure in office.

“Well, because they were seeking a job and approval from us, they pledged to deal with the situation, but I refused to give them my vote because I don’t trust their words. I want to see their action, I want to see if they will behave differently and let us go out there and hold our activities uninterrupted,” he said.

Mr Byakagaba and Mr Ochaya, his deputy, promised to address the media on a later date as they exited at about 11am after interactions with the vetting committee.

Writing on her X handle on Thursday, Ms Among said the decision of the vetting committee would be forwarded to the President for further guidance.

“I chaired the Appointments Committee of Parliament as it vetted the presidential nominees for the positions of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Police. As per our rules, the committee’s decision will be transmitted to the appointing authority [President]” the post read in part.