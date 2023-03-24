Parliament gazettes  Speaker Oulanyah Day

Parliament yesterday gazetted March 20 the annual National Parliamentary Commemoration Day in honour of the legacy of the former Speaker, late Jacob Oulanyah.

The resolution was reached during a special parliamentary sitting held in his honour, one year since he passed away. Last year, Parliament had resolved to commemorate his passing on March 23, also his birthday.

The planned two-hour sitting stretched to five, as legislators paid tribute to a revered debater, unifier, and a political giant who put national service above petty politics. Many also remembered him as a supportive friend, a lover of people and culture. Legislators also used the opportunity to call for increased investment in the health sector, an end to brutality by security operatives and better governance among other causes.

Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua moved the motion to commemorate the one-year anniversary since his passing.

“…Oulanyah made his mark in the service of his country with devotion and enthusiasm and that his dedicated leadership greatly contributed to Parliament’s strengthening of and adherence to the rule of law through persistent call for quality debate, political tolerance and promotion of cohesion amongst the different shades of opinion,” Mr Obua said

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who chaired the special sitting, applauded the late for his mentorship of leaders, dedication to truth and reconciliation.

Appeal

“Let us strive to emulate the principles he stood for…he always encouraged us to read and prepare for the House. He urged, respected, and espoused the belief that there is no disagreement too be dissolved as long as we listened to each other,” he said

In secondment of the motion, the Leader of the Opposition, represented by Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu, remembered Oulanyah as an “iconic speaker with ability to steer debate with sobriety, maturity and mastery of the rules of procedure.”

He asked the current Parliament leadership to fast-track some of his aspirations, including giving consequence to statements of the shadow cabinet, improving the health care system, and constitutional reforms to address governance challenges.

Mr Andrew Ojok, Omoro County MP, also son Mr Oulanyah said all legislators were duty bound to carry on his legacy.

“He lived the spirit of Ubuntu; that I am because you are. As leaders, we are challenged to sacrifice, to lead by example, I should not guide you and become a thief. It is important that we live what we preach,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju (Kira Municipality) said: “He was a good debater who did a lot of research. Late Jacob spoke for two hours during a debate on the sale of Uganda Commercial Bank. In fact my complaint nowadays is that Parliament sometimes turns into a talk show and everyone has to speak, even someone who has nothing to say.”

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang broke down as he narrated Oulanyah’s state before he was airlifted to US for treatment.