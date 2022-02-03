Parliament halts transfer of relief funds to teachers

Members of Parliament during the plenary session at Parliament on Tuesday. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Last year, a non-governmental organisation donated Shs30 billion to be given to private school teachers, whose income was disrupted for close to two years, following Covid-19 containment measures. Each teacher is due to receive Shs100,000.

Parliament has issued new guidelines for the disbursement of Covid-19 relief funds to private school teachers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.