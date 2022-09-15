Parliament honours Queen Elizabeth II

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa yesterday led an emotional House tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.

The House, united in grief, member after member, praised the late Queen of the United Kingdom, who was also the head of the Commonwealth as an embodiment of unity, stability and epitome of decency.

The lawmakers across the political divide used a special sitting to reflect on the Queen’s 70-year- “incredible reign” and asked the current leaders at all levels to replicate her exemplary leadership decorum.

At the start of the special sitting, a solemn mood engulfed the House as MPs observed a minute of silence to mark the passing of the Queen.

Mr Tayebwa, who chaired the House, then invited Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to move the motion to pay tribute to the British monarch.

Present in the chambers were officials from the British High Commission led by Kate Airey, the UK High Commissioner to Uganda.

Ms Nabbanja said Queen Elizabeth II presided over the Commonwealth with distinction for a period of 70 years and her reign saw the Commonwealth grow from seven nations to 56 members, representing more than 2.5 billion people and more than a third of the world’s population. Through her reign, the premier told the House that the Queen played an important unifying role that reinforced the links by which the Commonwealth joins people together across the globe.

“During Her reign, Her Majesty undertook more than 200 visits to Commonwealth countries and visited almost every country of the Commonwealth, two of which were made to Uganda on April 28 – 30, 1954 and November 21 – 24, 2007. Her Majesty’s visits to Uganda exhibited her passion and commitment to keep up-to-date with developments in Uganda and her visits contributed immensely to Uganda’s development and global standing,” Ms Nabbanja said.

She said Queen Elizabeth II was Uganda’s head of state from 1962 to 1963, when the country was an independent constitutional monarchy and was the ceremonial head of state with her constitutional roles delegated to the Governor General of Uganda.

Speaking on behalf of government of Uganda, Ms Nabbanja seized the opportunity and joined the people of good will to celebrate the life of a special trailblazer and talked of a “a great icon of leadership, respect, valour, royalty and modernity with a purpose”.

“We send our heartfelt love and prayers of comfort to King Charles III, the Royal household, the British people and across the Commonwealth. May the Almighty God grant her soul eternal peace,” she said.

Mr Tayebwa explained that Parliament of Uganda, like all the other Commonwealth parliaments, would pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who until her death, was the patron of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was an immaculate action- driven monarch who did not sit back in the Buckingham Palace. She rolled her sleeves with the kind of passion and commitment that drew the entire world in admiration,” Mr Tayebwa said.

“The Commonwealth was created to foment International cooperation and trade links between its members across the world,” he said.

Mr Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala, NUP), who is also the chairperson of Buganda Parliamentary Caucus, represented the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga. He reiterated that Queen Elizabeth lived an exemplary life as a monarch and took note of her decorum as leader of the Commonwealth.

Mr Kivumbi, however, aimed a swipe at the African heads of state who have stuck to power for decades.

Without naming names, Mr Kivumbi said: “Unfortunately, some African leaders have selectively cited her reign as a head of state to justify their sticking to power. However, they purposely blind themselves to the fact that she was the head of a monarchy while they are heads of republics,” Mr Kivumbi said.

Several other legislators paid tribute to the late Queen, with many saying her contribution as a woman paved way for other women to rise up in positions of leadership across the world.

Ms Jane Pacuto, the Pakwach District Woman MP, said she was a role model to women globally.

“The Queen has shown that women are very strong and firm when put in positions of leadership …,” she said.

Mr Jonathan Ebwalu, (Soroti City, West Division) said the Queen has died at the time when the world needed her most. He said the Queen was the epitome of the British culture and civilisation, which eventually spread across the world.

“I want to appeal to our people that if you are occupying any office, you must create a conducive environment that if you fall like the Queen, then the country must move on,” he said.

Mr Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Transport, said the Queen embraced changes and took them with grace.

“I was privileged to be in this House when Queen Elizabeth II visited us and you could see a lady with dignity, a mother and somebody who was in tandem with the changes that have taken place over the years,” he said.